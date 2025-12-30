PERSONALIZED MEDICINE. The phrase is everywhere these days. Especially in news outlets where pharma people are talking to each other, or where MONEY can be inhaled for research.

It’s is the latest thing.

It mostly means tailoring drugs to the genetic profiles of patients.

So far, it’s hardly impacted the individual human being at all. It’s targeting groups who have a disease because they have the same particular genetic mutation. A drug targets that mutation.

Supposedly.

First, let’s get this straight. There is no gene-targeting drug which has been shown to cure any disease across the board. That fact casts a long shadow. The medical boys would rather not see the shadow or talk about or admit it. They’d much rather blab about “breakthroughs” and “promising results.”

So the whole notion of personalized medicine based on targeting people with specific genetic profiles is one of those “could be” “maybe” “right up the road” PR notions.

Not only that, but as I’ve pointed out: