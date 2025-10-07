You can read about the devastating Trump-Pfizer deal here.

Children’s Health Defense states this: “The deal also means that Pfizer will receive special status when its new drug approval applications are reviewed.”

“US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, who also spoke at Tuesday’s press conference, said drugmakers who make their U.S. drug prices equivalent to the prices paid in other developed nations would be eligible for his agency’s new voucher program that speeds drug approvals.”

“‘A voucher to get a review in weeks [instead of months] has a market street value of about $500 million, because every day is money,’ Makary said.”

EVERY DAY IS MONEY.

Who do you think you are, Marty? Trump?

You didn’t think to add that the drug has to be proved safe and effective? We’re just talking dollars here?

—“Look, pal, you play ball with us and we’ll save you $500 mill. We’ll OK your drug for public use. Get it? Or we could go the other way. We could stall the approval and make you sweat while you’re losing dough every day…your choice.”

Does this sound like MAHA or a guy sitting in his office smoking a cigar calling the shots?

Hey, maybe this is the “new transparency” the Trump administration has been promising. They say money when they mean money. Fake science, fake research? They’re not bothering with that anymore. It’s just business.

Speaking of transparency, Children’s Health Defense also mentions this: