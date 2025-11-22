Yeah, things are much better now with the new MAHA FDA. Uh-huh. Sure. Right.

The FDA has just issued new guidelines for using COVID vaccines on “immunocompromised individuals.” Meaning people whose immune systems aren’t working well.

I’m not going to try to decipher the updated changes—here is the basic FDA statement just released. It lets any sane person know everything he needs to know:

“COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for people ages 6 months and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised based on individual-based decision-making (also known as shared clinical decision making).”

Right off the top, individual decision is the same as shared decision? What moron wrote that?

As you can see, people with broken body defenses (“immunocompromised”) are told to TAKE the COVID shots.

What’s the thinking behind this?

Well, you see, these broken people can’t naturally ward off the COVID virus (which doesn’t exist). They’re too weak.

So they really need the vaccine to protect them.

But wait.

Haven’t the geniuses at the FDA figured out that…when you give a person whose body defenses are weak…a drug or vaccine that is toxic…the result is going to be…a disaster?

Let’s put this in plain terms. Who stands a better chance of throwing off a poison and remaining upright? A strong person or a weak person?

Get it?