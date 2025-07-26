Make America Less Healthy. Sicker.

New FDA Commissioner Marty Makary is suggesting the Agency will speed up its review of new drug applications, IF companies will charge less for the drugs.

So let’s see. That adds up to even more incompetence from the FDA, and the public will have access to more toxic drugs.

Faster reviews means letting more dangerous drugs into the pipeline.

Plus pharma companies that agree to charge less for the drugs will expect greater obedience from the FDA.

“Hey, we’re charging less for drugs now, and you’re saying you don’t want to approve our three new meds? We made a DEAL.”

Thus, more back-door conversations between the FDA and Pharma companies, and more “adjustments” in the approval process from the FDA.

More sleaze.

This kind of quiet chat will occur between an FDA exec and an FDA drug reviewer: “The new antidepressant you just turned down, Crank12-B? The company promised they’d charge three bucks less per capsule. And now they’re pissed off. Go back and take another look at it. Do another review. I know there were cases of patients flipping out during the clinical trial, but consider risk versus benefit. Get it? We need to approve this drug…”

All kinds of deals will now be on the table.

A Pharma exec says to his pal at the FDA: