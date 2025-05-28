You can read a summary of the new FDA rules here.

The focus for the COVID shots will now be older people and those at high-risk for COVID.

Sure. Older people tend to be weaker, so they’ll be easier to kill with the shot. High risk includes, for some obscure reason, fat people and those who are clinically depressed.

“You’re 24 pounds overweight, Bob. So let me stick you with this needle. Then I have to go into the examining room down the hall and stick this woman who is crying because she’s always crying…”

Uh-huh. Makes perfect sense.

Plus there is no COVID because there is no COVID virus, but the FDA can’t say that. Only we can say that. I haven’t found the rule which makes this clear, but I’m still looking.

The FDA won’t be approving the injections for babies. Yes, that’s good.

There is some confusing gibberish about insisting on clinical trials of the shot every year. To find out what? Answer: whether the vaccine produces a “robust antibody response.”

Yeah, well, antibodies will act robust in the presence of all sorts of toxins and destructive substances put into the body. So what? What does that prove? Should the FDA approve a drug containing copperhead venom or battery acid because antibodies will stage a robust protest?

Plus there is no COVID virus, so what is the vaccine FOR? Obviously, it’s to protect against THE IDEA of a virus. The FAIRY TALE featuring a virus. My solution to that: