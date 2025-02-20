First an update. In a recent post, I discussed the John Stocken legal case. I wrote:

In March 2024, basketball legend John Stockton filed a lawsuit against the Washington State Medical Board, challenging its right to discipline Stockton’s doctor for publicly “spreading misinformation” about COVID. The case has gone through a number of courts. The Supreme Court declined to hear it. As far as I can tell, all legal options have now been exhausted, and the lawsuit is dead.

I now have new information from one of attorneys for Stockton. The case is not dead. There are still legal moves to be made, and the lawyers are making them. I was very glad to hear this.

The case is vital. It goes to the heart of the right to free speech—in this instance, the right of doctors to talk and write about medical issues, to dissent from official medical opinion, and to be free from consequences imposed by state medical boards, who are patrolling the landscape to find and ILLEGALLY punish doctors who don’t adhere to the party line.

That’s what medical boards DO. Using the threat of stripping licenses from doctors, and then following through on that threat, they dictate SCIENCE.

That’s a Police State tactic. “You keep saying COVID vaccines are unsafe and you won’t be practicing medicine.”

The truth is, the medical boards are unsafe. To the health of the American people, and to free speech.

I wish Mr. Stockton and his attorneys every success in their tireless efforts to keep the 1st Amendment intact.

New German Lockdowns…Achtung, baby!

No, it’s not COVID.

It’s free speech.

These loons can’t keep their story straight.

First it was a law against posting Swastikas or denying the holocaust. Now it’s the same idea, but it’s swung over to all insults against politicians or, in fact, insults against anybody, online.

—Recent police predawn raids against citizens accused of posting insults…their electronic devices seized. If convicted, they’ll pay stiff fines. Repeat offenders go to jail.

In Germany, if you call a person a jackass online, you’re guilty.

If we were all Germans, and Fauci was a German doctor, we’d all be in prison.