His name is Larry Fink.

He and two other men are Kings of America.

Fink is now the interim co-chairman of the WEF, the organization dedicated to everything globalist and woke.

From climate change to DEI to mass immigration overrunning nations, WEF is on the scene and doing endless PR aimed at promoting policies that destroy freedom and independence.

And now Fink is in the top spot at WEF.

This isn’t just trouble calling. It’s a catastrophe in the works.

Here is a backgrounder I published several years ago, during the fake pandemic, on Fink and his two fellow Kings. I focused on MEDICAL, in the first part of the piece, because no one else was talking about that.

But you’ll also read about Fink’s enormous financial power.

He’s one of those rich capitalists who turns around and starts talking about what sounds like socialism. In the Rockefeller mold.

But Fink’s resources would make rich capitalists green with envy.

Here we go. Buckle up:

“COVID: Three men who own corporate America”

Why did mega-corporations accept the lockdowns?

By Jon Rappoport

THE THREE MEN WHO OWN CORPORATE AMERICA

Over the past 38 years working as a reporter, I’ve spoken with many medical people. Doctors, researchers, public health bureaucrats, business executives whose companies supply products to the medical industry, professors, etc.

In every case, these people completely and utterly support conventional medical reality. They are unshakable. A man like Fauci says jump and they jump. To do otherwise would be unthinkable.

As you read on, you’ll see why this is important…

Airlines, hotel chains—you name it, they all folded when the lockdowns were imposed. They closed up shop, they took a knee, they opted for bailouts. Why?

The CEOs of these corporations are supposed to be hard chargers and ruthless operators. Why didn’t they rebel?

I could cite several reasons. Here I want to focus on a little-known and staggering story.

Imagine an employee of a company is motivated to speak out against the lockdowns and go public. Then he thinks about the owner of the company. That owner happens to sit on the board of a large hospital.

Uh-oh. That owner is SOLIDLY WIRED into official medical reality. He isn’t going to appreciate a naysayer who says the lockdowns are a ridiculous and destructive overreach. Better to stay quiet. Better to fit in and go along.

Well, it so happens that three of the most powerful corporate bosses in America DO have deep connections to major hospitals, and these three men run corporations that OWN CORPORATE AMERICA.

What???