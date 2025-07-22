On the surface, this looks explosive.

Kennedy’s former organization turns against him.

I’ll delve into that issue in a minute.

Here are details, from Children’s Health Defense: “U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is accused of violating requirements of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which includes promoting the development of safer vaccines. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Ray Flores, is funded by Children’s Health Defense.”

“Attorney Ray Flores is suing U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for failing to establish a task force dedicated to making childhood vaccines safer, as mandated by federal law.”

“The lawsuit alleges Kennedy is violating the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which requires the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to promote the development of safer childhood vaccines that cause ‘fewer and less serious adverse reactions’ than existing ones.”

“[The Act] also requires the health secretary to provide Congress with progress reports every two years.”

“Since the U.S. Congress passed the act over 35 years ago, no health secretary — including Kennedy — has reported to Congress on steps taken toward making vaccines safer.”

“In 2018, when Kennedy worked as a lawyer, he and co-counsel Aaron Siri filed a lawsuit against HHS in a New York district court, seeking copies of the biennial reports after the agency failed to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests.”

“Kennedy’s lawsuit revealed that no reports were ever submitted. HHS created the first task force in 1990, but it was disbanded in 1998, with no reports produced, HHS told plaintiffs.”

—OK. What the hell is going on here?

Kennedy’s former organization is suing him.

So far, I see no anger coming from either side. All appears to be calm.

Is the whole thing a ploy? Are Kennedy and Children’s Health Defense cooking up a plan that forces Kennedy to do what he wants to do?

If he wants to do something significant, why can’t he just make it happen?

Is this lawsuit a way to make a court and a judge ORDER Kennedy to take an action some other judge might block, if Kennedy acted on his own?

Is this lawsuit Kennedy’s plan to be “forced to take action,” when that action will turn out to be a dud—having no real force or teeth?