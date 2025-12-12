Answer: NO.

ONE: Environmental factors (toxic chemicals, pesticides, drugs can produce visible symptoms that resemble the classical description of measles.

TWO: These chemicals, if present in an area, would make it appear that measles is spreading by transmission of a virus.

THREE: The lab tests for the virus are useless. The antibody test presumes, falsely, that researchers have isolated antibodies that are specific to a measles virus. The PCR test is IDing a segment of RNA which is presumed to be part of the measles virus. But that virus has never been isolated or shown to exist. So the selection of an RNA segment is arbitrary and meaningless.

FOUR: Eating contaminated food could cause a massive inflammatory response in the body, which would produce various kinds of skin rashes that could be called “measles.”

FIVE: Skin rashes of all sorts are caused by environmental chemicals. Researchers admit they don’t have a handle on the huge number of effects these chemicals cause. Pesticides could cause skin eruptions that look like classic descriptions of measles.

SIX: It’s now common knowledge that the government carries out various aerial spraying operations. These operations use different chemicals. Spraying over an area could easily cause skin outbreaks, fever, etc.