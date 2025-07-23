Very small number of people in the clinical trial.

Results hailed as positive.

No control group who didn’t get the vaccine. That automatically makes the trial useless, even by conventional standards.

I’m going in a different direction: It’s a SPRAY.

It’s easy to spray people (oops) who had no intention of taking the vaxx.

But the big one is: we’re talking about nanoparticles. Tiny, tiny particles. That’s what the vaxx consists of.

Question: What’s the last place you want these nanoparticles ending up?

Think.

Hmm. Got it! The brain!

Right you are.

So you spray the nanoparticles where?

Into the nose.

Into the nasal cavity.

Which happens to be right next door to the thing called the blood-brain barrier.

BUT those tiny nanoparticles can sneak through that barrier, into the brain, right?

Doesn’t the research strongly suggest this?

Do you want to take that risk?

Apparently, the nasal spray advocates want to. They don’t care.

Even though those FOREIGN nanoparticles, inside the brain, can wreak absolute havoc.

Such as uncontrollable super brain inflammation.

Bringing on a crisis that could very well end in an adverse event known as DEATH.

Therefore, I see only one path for safety.

The researchers and technicians running the clinical trials of this nasal spray vaxx (there’s a new trial coming up), as well as the drug company execs who stand to make huge $$$ on the vaxx…

THEY have to take the nasal spray. No one else.

Then we wait a year or two—not ten days—and see what happens to them.

That’s step one.

If ANY of these people refuse to take the nasal spray, the whole program is shut down permanently.

If by some miracle, these “volunteers” in the clinical trial emerge intact after a year, we go into Step 2: