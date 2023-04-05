“I’ve just finished it.” And whenever I say that, you can take it as a clue it could go on forever. So let me modify that statement:

A large amount of writing is done. But I keep sprouting new ideas, and when that happens, it’s a guarantee I’ll keep on going. It’s my contention that no significant novel is ever finished. The writer just cuts things off at a certain point and walks away.

As I’m sitting here at 5:29 in the morning writing this, new ideas are blooming, and I know there’ll be more. The novel will keep on going. You see, I’m not a guy who makes neat boxes. That’s not why I started writing when I was 17, and that’s not why I’m writing now.

So far, the novel has two distinct and unusual forms; and I doubt that anyone has ever placed these forms side by side in a work of fiction.

When I launched this Substack, I told you the WRITING would be vital. Well, the novel is proof positive.

The subject matter of the novel is the very real parallel grid that is being imposed on life. On freedom. On money. On the body. On the mind.

The novel is an illustration of what a writer can do without a publisher, because a publisher would never put this work in print, or he would wrestle to make radical changes, because the writer (me) is taking off in unusual directions in unusual ways, in unusual styles—and the content is quite disturbing to the political status quo. It rips that status quo to shreds.

Fiction has the advantage of making fact into VIVID reality that fact alone can’t equal.

This novel isn’t an attempt to merely clarify certain truths. It drags those truths out of the shadows and puts them in the foreground, front and center, and reinvents the world without masks. Without apologies. Without excuses. Without artificial constraints.

It confirms what I’ve been advising writers for a long time. Don’t confine yourself to putting words on the page the way you think you’re supposed to. Write the way you really want to. YOU’RE FREE. There are no limits.

When you write the way you truly want to, readers will show up. They’ll shake off their ingrained expectations and habits and they’ll feel free, too.

If we had ten thousand or twenty thousand writers who were really throwing off conventional styles and voices and speaking in their own unique ways, this would be a different world.

I guarantee it.

And now I have to get back to work extending the novel. Wherever it goes. Wherever I want it to go. THIS is the joy of writing.

As always, thank you for your support.

-- Jon Rappoport

