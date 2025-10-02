(This is Part-4; For Part-3, go here)

First of all, the devil is in the details, and a lot of details aren’t yet available.

Putting that aside, we DO SEE Trump going back to his old criminal friend, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, to make a deal. “Albert, great guy, great businessman.” There they are, just as they were at launch of the murderous Warp Speed.

And Kennedy is in “stand-by mode.” Watching the two titans do their $$$ tap dance.

Pfizer is promising to cut prices for some of its drugs, for Medicaid. Also, it will spend $70 billion to build research labs and manufacturing plants in the US, not in foreign countries.

Trump, in return, will exempt Pfizer from tariffs applied to materials Pfizer has shipped to the US from foreign countries.

Depending on how much those tariffs amount to over the next several years, Pfizer will essentially be “repaid” some or possibly all of its $70 billion investment.

Right now, it looks like “some.” Still, that’s a good deal for Pfizer. It gets investment $$ back. And the profits it makes from the labs and manufacturing plants in the US are very nice for Pfizer, too.

The whole deal is a bonanza for Pfizer, a vast criminal corporate enterprise. Brought to us by Trump.

Here’s a further kicker. Some of the Pfizer labs and manufacturing facilities will be researching and producing killer COVID vaccines and other killer RNA vaccines. BOOM.

A present to Bourla and Pfizer from Trump. With Kennedy standing by. Watching.