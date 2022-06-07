I hope those of you who haven’t yet subscribed will do so and listen to this vital podcast.

With mass shootings breaking out across America, the psychiatric drug connection is being ignored.

Instead, we’re now supposed to believe every shooting is politically motivated, or simply committed by “crazy” persons.

There are many reasons why people commit these horrific crimes.

20 years ago, the public began to wake up and realize a number of psychiatric drugs were pushing people over the edge into homicidal and suicidal violence.

One of the shooters in the tragic Columbine school murders was on an antidepressant known to have such horrendous effects.

Eventually, though, press reports on mass shooters were wiped clean of any hint that these drugs might be involved. Naturally, pharmaceutical advertisers didn’t want their products indicted in murder.

Actually, 10 years before Columbine, many press reports mentioned the then-new antidepressants in connection with violence and murder. Why? Because lawsuits, on that very issue, were piling up.

I know all this history. I reported on it.

In 2022, with nations divided and polarized on so many political and social issues, people assume most of these mass shootings are expressions of political and social rage and nothing else.

Forgetting about the psychiatric drugs, which are prescribed and used in greater numbers than ever before, is a terrible mistake.

In the podcast, I’ll present the evidence, with examples, that psychiatric drugs HAVE caused, and DO cause, people to commit murder, as well as suicide and self-harm. And yes, we could be talking about mass shootings we’re now seeing.

I’ll also describe how the CIA’s MKULTRA mind control program widened its goals, in an attempt to find drugs that could destabilize entire nations. “Coincidentally,” psychiatry turned out to be exactly what the MKULTRA leaders were hoping for.

And finally, I’ll discuss the contention that some of these shootings are staged, using disoriented and/or mind controlled dupes to carry out mass murder. I’ll break down various meanings of “staged.” And offer my best estimate of the truth.

