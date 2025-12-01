Google AI describes new research in treating Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). Read this brief description, and then I’ll give you my interpretation:

“Targeting B-cells: The CAR T-cell therapy is designed to target specific cells, such as CD19 or BCMA-expressing B-cells, that are responsible for producing the autoantibodies that cause joint damage in RA.”

Huh? What? This is what the researchers seem to be saying: There are antibodies that attack joints of the body for no good reason. This has to be stopped. So let’s knock out the B-cells in the body that produce these antibodies.”

No word about TOXINS being the core problem.

No word about bad effects when you try to disrupt what the body is doing to offload those toxins.

To me, this new solution is on a par with saying, “People are suffering when they encounter stupidity. So let’s reduce the ability of their brains to recognize stupidity. That’ll solve the problem.”

Or: