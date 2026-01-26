It’s a chemical from the soapbark tree. That’s the new ingredient. Name: “Matrix-M”.

It’s called an adjuvant, meaning it supposedly enhances the effectiveness of a vaccine.

However, as I’ve written, I challenge that interpretation.

Meaning: a person’s immune system could be responding to the adjuvant separately, and no “enhancement is taking place”.

In fact, I once queried a mainstream researcher on this point, and he said, “I don’t know”.

Consider this. The so-called adjuvant is toxic. So the body tries to reject it. That reaction is falsely claimed to represent “enhanced immunity”.

It’s not.

For instance, the body would try to reject an adjuvant composed of aluminum.

This new adjuvant from the soapbark tree was deemed safe in clinical trials. I don’t buy that assessment at face value. I don’t trust mainstream vaccine researchers, and every time they release a new vaccine or vaccine component, they stress the need for “post-marketing surveillance”.

This means they’re admitting problems could pop up after the public is injected with the new substance. And there is no guarantee the post-marketing tracking will be done carefully and extensively.

Because vaccine companies already have what they wanted: FDA approval of the new ingredient or new vaccine. And why would the FDA later admit they screwed up by approving the vaccine to begin with?

There is a major kicker in this new adjuvant: