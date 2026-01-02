They keep trying to prove viruses exist. So far, their best proof is: “OF COURSE viruses exist.”

You can watch the new video spectacle here.

Breakthrough! Celebration!

Duke University researchers used 2 high resolution microscopes and put together the footage.

There are instructions that go with the footage: follow the purple glow.

Excuse me?

Yes, the purple glow. You can see it moving and bouncing around.

The glow is the virus?

Well, no. We attached the glow TO the virus.

Then why not show the actual virus? Because it’s too DIM? If so, why didn’t you light up the whole environment inside the human body so we could see the actual virus?

I’m trying to help these guys out, but it just won’t work.

There is no visible virus.

Which raises the question: how did THEY see it?

After all, they attached the purple glow to it. So they must have seen it, right?