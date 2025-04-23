Fast-tracked means the shot will be approved faster.

So it can destroy health sooner.

The manufacturer, Arcturus, will work closely with the FDA every step of the way in the testing phase, so problems can be ironed out. Uh-huh. Right.

So let’s see. There is no bird flu because there is no virus. The vaccine will be useless and destructive.

What say you, Mr. Kennedy?

I discussed this new RNA technology not long ago: “This is the way it looks from their [the FDA’s] point of view. The RNA forces cells of the body to produce a spike protein. With this new version, the body is also forced to make new RNA, which in turn forces the body to make more spike protein. And so on and so forth. Sounds like eternal vaccination. Sounds like continuously stimulating the immune system to react—wearing it out, or causing it to go into dangerous overdrive. Or both. Naturally, there are no long-term studies on safety.”

It’s genetic roulette. With no guardrails. Because once you start tinkering with the body’s genetics, all bets are off. Ripples show up here and there. Not the same ripples in everyone.

Plus no one has ever run a large-scale study to see what proteins people injected with RNA are actually producing in their bodies. They didn’t do the studies with the COVID vaccines, and they won’t do them with the bird-flu shots.

You couldn’t make up a crazier and more dangerous experiment to run on huge numbers of people.

But of course, large “conservative” news outlets like revolver and Gateway Pundit aren’t hammering criticism on this experiment, because it’s happening under Trump—just like the Warp Speed program did.