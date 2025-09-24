(Part-4; for Part-3, go here)

What the hell is wrong with these people?

They’re rabidly pro-Trump. If he opened a real estate office inside the White House, they’d find a way to justify it. But when he goes for broke at the autism press conference and says it’s a disgrace to pile all these vaccines on children, when he tells a story to the whole nation about a woman who worked for him, a woman who had a beautiful child who was destroyed by a single shot, when he says there are communities who take no vaccines and have no autism…

They barely cover the fact that he even spoke at the presser.

At Breitbart, Revolver, and Gateway Pundit, I found a grand total of ONE good article, and that wasn’t written by a Gateway reporter. It was a guest post by VigilantFox.

I watched FOX News on and off all day. They’d already moved on, a day after the press conference. They said nothing.

These news operations are scared. They think Trump went too far, or they’re afraid the medical establishment is going to come down on his head, and they think by ignoring his remarks, they might somehow keep the “experts” attacks at a low key.

Trump actually said stopping autism is the most important thing he could do as President.

The conservative outlets ignored that, too.

Why don’t they issue apologies to the medical cartel?