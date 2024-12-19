Gov. Gavin Newsom adds to his unblemished record of destroying California.

So far, the official Emergency is primarily aimed at protecting workers and others who get close to cows.

But the vagueness of the declaration opens the door to whatever Newsom wants to demand—quarantines, limits on travel, masks. You know the drill. All to “stop the spread.”

The spread of a virus that doesn’t exist.

The planners of this operation are focused on cattle. They claim most of the (few) cases in humans come from cattle.

The intent is clear: cripple the cattle industry; get people to stop eating beef.

Why?