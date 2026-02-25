Hey, Gavin, why don’t you just call Trump and tell him you’ll name the train THE TRUMP GOLDEN CALIFORNIA ROCKET? That might solve your problem in five minutes.

Before I get to the breaking news, a bit of background on this whole distortion called the California High Speed Rail Project.

So far, money spent on this absurd boondoggle is in the range of $14 billion. Total amount authorized is $25-$30 billion. The big enchilada—the projected cost of the whole train from LA to San Francisco—is $90-$130 billion. But you can bet this last estimate will continue to grow like a weightlifter living on steroids.

The whole project took off 20 years ago. And NOW it’s confined to a train between two small CA cities, Merced, and Bakersfield. Total population, 500,000. It’s a sick joke. Very sick. They need a high speed train like a guy living in an apartment needs horse trainers and corral builders and rodeo cowboys.

OK, here’s the latest from the NY Post, via cryptogon[dot]com:

“Gavin Newsom is desperately trying to keep secret key details of California’s troubled High Speed Rail project—now costing taxpayers about $215 million per mile.”

“The California Post has obtained records detailing 58 separate construction projects built over the past eight years along the 171-mile Central Valley route running between Merced and Bakersfield.”

“The High Speed Rail project was initially projected to cost $33 billion and connect Los Angeles to San Francisco when it was approved by voters in November 2008, with full service supposed to begin in the 2020s.”

“Those ambitions have since been wildly scaled back as costs ballooned. The state is now projecting a reduced Central Valley line between Merced and Bakersfield to open in 2032 at a cost of $36.7 billion.”

“Newsom has already committed an additional $21 billion to that smaller segment alone.”

“The soaring figures help explain why Democratic lawmakers are now pushing legislation that would shield High Speed Rail audit records from public scrutiny—a move critics describe as an attempt to conceal the true scale of the multibillion-dollar money pit.”

“‘At the very moment we finally start ramping up efforts to figure out what happened to all this money, they’re taking extraordinary action to hide records related to High Speed Rail,’ Rep. Kevin Kiley, a longtime critic of the project, told The Post.”

—Keep in mind that some of this High Speed Rail money is coming from federal funding. It isn’t all state bucks.

Given the failure of the whole project and the depth of the money pit, I would rate the chances of fraud and theft and diversion of dollars at: