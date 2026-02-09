On the heels of Bad Bunny performing yesterday’s Super Bowl halftime show entirely in Spanish…

…A rap group called Mossad Salad will be featured next year.

However, there are reports Islamic heavy hitters are lobbying Trump for equal time. They want the Call to Prayer blasted into the stadium every two minutes during the third quarter of the game. Trump is making a deal with an unnamed Middle East country to “promise” to invest $4 trillion in US data centers in return for that favor.

The Super Bowl is now deemed a global(ist) event.

Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, has just been awarded an honorary lifetime membership in the World Economic Forum, plus its prestigious Transgender Medal of Honor. The Medal carries with it an offer of a vaginoplasty.

CA Governor Gavin Newsom is a past recipient of the WEF award. He declared this year’s Super Bowl Sunday Bad Bunny Day. He’s already making a play for the Latin vote in the 2028 election.

A leaked snip from a three-way phone call among Newsom, Roger Goodell and NY Mayor Zohran Mamdani reveals Newsom saying, “If I can sew up California and New York in ’28 with the Islamist vote, and Jewish bucks, I’m in like Flynn, and we can chop MAGA to pieces.”

Rachel Maddow and Morning Joe have called this “a scintillating strategy.”