By the time you read this, there may be more lies, but these are the latest ones I have.

Trump went on a barrage. “They have been literally obliterated. The Air Force is gone. The Navy is gone. Many ships have been sunk. Their anti-aircraft is decimated, their radar is gone, and their leaders are gone.”

“We’ve achieved a 90 percent reduction in ballistic missile launches and a 95 percent reduction in drone attacks. [Their missiles are] trickling in at very low levels because they don’t have too many missiles left.”

“This is a paper tiger that we’re dealing with now. It wasn’t a paper tiger two weeks ago. It’s a paper tiger now.”

If Iran is nearly obliterated, then why did Trump put out a demand for other countries to send their navies to help the US open the Strait of Hormuz?

Why is the US Navy still refusing to escort oil tankers through the Strait?

After all, Hormuz is Iran’s hole card. It’s how they apply pressure against the US and Israel. By choking off 20% of the global oil supply.

Iran can’t be a paper tiger as long as they can shut down the Strait.

It’s as if Trump is trying to sell Hormuz and oil as a separate issue that has nothing to do with the war the US is waging.

He’s trying to sell whatever he can.

His chronic m.o. is, whatever he’s doing—on any front and issue—he’s already won or is winning.

There isn’t any alternative for him.

For a while, that looked like exuberant confidence, which was a refreshing change from politicians who speak standard official gibberish. But then it grew tiresome, unwatchable, and—when WAR is the subject, it’s highly dangerous.

Maybe Iran isn’t a paper tiger: