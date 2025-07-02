(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here)

The case is straightforward.

When you have the goods on the enemy, you use them, and you blow him out of the water. You don’t stop until he loses.

Look what happened with illegal immigration. For years, people made the case that murderers, rapists, child traffickers, fentanyl smugglers, international terrorist thugs were coming up through the border.

That case handed Trump millions of votes.

Then Homan and Miller stepped up to the plate and started mass deportations of illegals and shut down much of the open border.

In the medical arena, the powerful medical cartel is the enemy.

For many decades, people have been making a case against parts of it.

For the past 15 years, I’ve been exposing and commenting on mainstream studies and reports which add up the number of deaths and maimings the medical cartel causes. (link)

The numbers are staggering. 2.5 MILLION deaths of Americans per decade, at minimum. Millions more severely maimed.

That’s the core evidence.

That’s what a Tom Homan or Stephen Miller would broadcast to the country and the world, over and over, if they were fighting the war on the medical front.

That’s how you fight the war.

When you have the goods on the enemy, you use them.

Kennedy has this evidence. He won’t use it.

He won’t torpedo the cartel at its foundations.

And unfortunately, in the so-called MAHA movement, Kennedy has lots of enablers who are happy to go along with him, and encourage him, in his lightweight approach.

But he’s making the choices.

He’s holding back.

Trump was right when he said, “Bobby’s not as radical as you think he is.”

Not by a long shot.

Sometimes the truth is right there in front of people’s eyes, and they refuse to believe it.

Again, the core evidence against the medical cartel comes WHEN YOU ADD UP THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE IT KILLS AND MAIMS. THAT’S THE BOTTOM LINE.

We don’t need to search for the evidence. It’s already been collected and published.

The overwhelming number of educated MAHA people stall at the starting gate, because they keep telling themselves how powerful the medical cartel is.

Which is what, a long time ago, people used to say about the government and its insane immigration policy—before independent rebels stepped up and relentlessly told the truth, come hell or high water.

MAHA is playing games. They’re not getting down into the trenches.

Kennedy is the wrong man to lead the war.

Day after day, he’s not spelling out what the war IS.

How deep it goes.

He knows. But he won’t say.

I could make a very long list of other so-called Health Freedom leaders who won’t say, either.

I know who they are, because they read my work, and I’ve been presenting the evidence of the kill and maim rate of the medical cartel for a long time, and they won’t pick up the evidence and run with it.

They do a lot of other things, but they won’t do THAT.

They’re Kennedys.

In case there is any doubt about what I’m saying here, picture this: