So naturally the experts weighed in and denounced the move. Blah-blah this, blah-blah that.

Politico: “‘The risk from influenza is so much greater than the nonexistent, as far as we know, risk from thimerosal,’ said Dr. Cody Meissner, the only panel member who voted no. ‘I would hate for a person not to receive the influenza vaccine because the only available preparation is with thimerosal’.”

Well, good for you, Dr. Cody. That would be a tragedy.

However, later in the Politico piece we have this: “…the vast majority of FDA-licensed flu vaccines are already thimerosal-free—96 percent of all flu vaccines in the U.S. last season didn’t contain the preservative…”

So you don’t have wring your hands in despair, Dr. Cody. There’s plenty of flu vaccine in the country for every moron who wants to take it.

But you already knew that, didn’t you? Or are you dumb as a rock?

The Politico article and countless others of the same ilk portray any person who makes any change whatsoever in US vaccine policy as some kind of deviant.

While on the other hand, the experts are doing science.

Because…why?

Because the experts SAY they’re doing science.

And they have degrees and certifications doled out by close allies of the companies which manufacture the vaccines.

I have such a degree myself. I drew it with a crayon on a piece of paper and taped it to my wall.

It states, in part, “This is one of the few awards ever given in non-bullshit vaccinology…”

My position has nothing to do with thimerosal or vials or syringes or needles or injections or Kennedy or his new vaccine advisory committee.

My position is: