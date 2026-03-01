(This is Part-7; for Part-6, go here.)

All hail to AI. It’s the future. It’s now. It’s faster than a speeding bullet, it can leap tall buildings in a single bound, it’s Super-Daddy…

The PR hustle continues.

As all sorts of inflated claims are being made for AI, including the assertion that it has a will of its own, people are assuming AI is The Great Solver of Problems.

But here is the barrier. AI works with the data it has. And it works inside the official interpretations placed on those data.

For instance, AI is now being praised for its ability to spot early signs of future diseases.

But when you break that down, it means AI can look at screening tests and identify signals WHICH ARE ALREADY ASSUMED TO BE THOSE EARLY SIGNS OF DISEASE.

Assumed by humans.

In other words, AI is carrying out a mechanical task. It’s saying, “In these 10,000 tests, I have found 645 with results which indicate future disease is on the way, according to medical researchers.”

The INDICATE part is the human claim.

Not the AI’s.

Among all the medical articles I’ve written over the years, there are thousands of pieces of data about fraud which AI doesn’t have, and if it did have them, it wouldn’t ID them as evidence of fraud. It would call those data “unreliable” or “outlier.” Because MAINSTREAM is its standard of evaluation.

Or how about this?

John Marks, author of Search for the Manchurian Candidate, which exposed the existence of the CIA’s MKULTRA program, inferred his findings from ten boxes of CIA financial files released to him through many FOIA requests: