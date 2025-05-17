Chinese companies are leading the way.

artificialintelligence-news.com, April 23, 2025: “China’s tech companies will drive adoption of the MCP (Model Context Protocol) standard that transforms AI assistants from simple chatbots into powerful digital helpers.”

“MCP works like a universal connector that lets AI assistants [agents] interact directly with favourite apps and services—enabling them to make payments, book appointments, check maps, and access information on different platforms on users’ behalves.”

“Unlike traditional chatbots that just respond to queries, AI agents can actively interact with different systems, collect feedback, and incorporate that feedback into new actions.”

“Alibaba Cloud launched an MCP marketplace through its AI model hosting platform ModelScope, offering more than 1,000 services connecting to mapping tools, office collaboration platforms, online storage services, and various Google services.”

It’s easy to see where this is heading.

One day not long from now, a homeowner will click on an AI agent, and get:

“Good morning, Mr. Smith. I’m Fred. This is just an intro chat, so I can explain what I can do for you and your family. Thanks for laying out your home ownership documents and a list of your monthly bills on the table. I can see them and read them. Basically, I can handle all your bills, appointments, scheduling of people like gardeners and house cleaners, and if necessary, repair crews. Think of me as a one-stop shop for all your basic needs. I’m available to talk to, 24/7. Once we have a plan in place, I can go to work and stay in the background, and free you up for more interesting activities…”

Or how about this?

“CEO Williams, nice to meet you. I’m Paul, your AI assistant. You inquired about our office services. In a nutshell, from the documents and memos you sent me, I see I can handle at least 20 percent of all your daily office work…”

An AI agent will be able to talk to anyone anywhere on the level of that person. The agent won’t come across like a robot—more like a friend. A very smart and capable friend.

As a result of these AI agents, diverse platforms and systems across the world will connect solidly with one another. They’ll have to, to accommodate the agents carrying out tasks for clients.

We’re eventually talking about one main GRID.

We’re also talking about AI super-agents, who’ll deploy sub-agents. A super-agent will be able to take on a large percentage of the work of a giant global corporation or a national government.

Right now, another aspect of the AI takeover is underway: