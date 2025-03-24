And it’s Trump and Musk. BEFORE, it was OK. It was, well, quiet. Sleepy Joe was at the wheel.

Federal computers were silently spitting out gigantic sums of unaccountable money invented out of digits and thin air. Billions (maybe more) were going to NGOs where fat cats were pocketing chunks of the dough for themselves and piecing off programs designed to create more transgenders and DEIs. The whole federal bureaucracy was a JOBS PROGRAM. But it was done quietly, and we didn’t have to know about it or think about it.

The Dept. of Education was creating mass illiteracy. But WE didn’t have to send OUR kids to THOSE schools. So we could ignore the system, which really just existed so money could be justified. Money flowing to pretend institutions of learning.

NOW all of a sudden men running the government are LOUD. We can’t have that.

Smooth universal corruption is OK. If Trump and Musk are snatching a few big business deals for themselves on the side, that’s horrible. Before, it was quite all right because it was in the background. Secret thieves feasting off that invented government money didn’t make a lot of noise.