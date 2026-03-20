This morning I posted a challenge to MAHA leaders.

Now I’m taking the gloves off.

Suppose you were the head of a political party, and you found out the opposing party was killing Americans at a staggering rate…

You were the number one leader of a political party in America, and your most trusted aide came into your office and laid a folder on your desk and said: “I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s proof that our opponents are killing 2.25 MILLION people every decade.”

Would you line up all your forces to expose that crime…or would you turn your back and refuse to consider even mentioning it?

What would you do?

If you had any sense of political strategy, not to mention HONOR OR ETHICS OR MORALITY, you’d go on the warpath.

Well, this is a real situation. The political party in this case is the MAHA leadership. And the opposing political party in power is the medical cartel, the US medical system—which is doing all the killing.

Over the years, I’ve covered the evidence of the killings from every angle. It starts with Dr. Barbara Starfield’s report in the Journal of the American Medical Association, published on July 26, 2000. You can read about it here.

And there are other supporting reports and reviews and studies which confirm what Starfield discovered.

In fact, one of those studies was authored by the current “MAHA” Commissioner of the FDA, Marty Makary. He doesn’t use it as a weapon against the cartel.

The MAHA leadership COULD use the Starfield Report to shoot a giant gaping and permanent hole in the endlessly corrupt medical cartel. Waking up the American people to mass medical murder would accomplish that. The medical cartel would never recover.

But they don’t do it.

They just won’t.

So where is their morality?