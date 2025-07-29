NPR.org: “When President Trump pushed to slash federal funding for public media, he said a key reason was because he thinks PBS and NPR are politically biased. But some of those hardest hit by Congress’ decision last week to clawback $1.1 billion in federal funds are small radio operations that provide local news and information to rural communities.”

The message I’m getting here is: “These small radio stations aren’t politically biased, although of course at the national level we ARE completely slanted.”

Anyway, bias flows from the fact that the federal government is funding NPR and PBS.

The main event is the money.

For some reason, when NPR/PBS radio and television announce their funding sources, they mention the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and “viewers like you,” but they never use the word “government.”

Too crass, I guess.

At the top of every news show, they should say, OUR NEWS IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

That would clear things up.

I would even add the tag, DO YOU TRUST THE GOVERNMENT?

The whole concept of government news is ridiculous.

And the current fear and trembling inside PBS is about paychecks.

“We’re committed and dedicated to bringing you the highest quality of…” No. That’s not what they’re really worried about.

Removal of the government tit they’ve been sucking on is their horror.

“How dare they fire me! I’ve been here for 17 years!”

Meaning: THE GOVERNMENT OWES ME!

No it doesn’t. It doesn’t owe you mortgage payments and car payments and tuition for your kids at private schools so they can avoid mixing with the terrible riff-raff at local public schools.

You know, the riff-raff your hearts bleed for at night on your GOVERNMENT NEWS.

This is what I want to hear: