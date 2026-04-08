This morning I posted an article stressing how many lies Trump could tell about Iran’s nuclear program—which was supposedly the reason he went to war.

I said Trump could now “eliminate the whole Iran nuclear issue” by claiming US bombers had taken out the 1000 pounds of Iran’s enriched uranium earlier in March. He could tell that lie.

And then BOOM. He just did.

He now says US planes destroyed the uranium earlier in the war, and the US will help Iran clean up the remaining “nuclear dust.”

Trump will say anything.

He has to claim the Iran nuclear problem is gone—otherwise how is he going to justify a peace deal?

But that’s not all. It never is.

The ceasefire is already falling apart. Iran is sending missiles and drones into Middle East neighbors again—because Israel is continuing to attack Lebanon—and Trump’s response is, Lebanon is a separate issue and it wasn’t part of the ceasefire. Iran disagrees.

There’s even more. By the terms of the ceasefire, and associated claims from Trump, Iran will now open the Strait of Hormuz and allow all ships to pass through safely. And Iran can charge fees for each ship—something new. The announced fee is $2 million per ship.

My best calculation? Depending on the number of ships Iran lets through, their revenue during the ceasefire will range anywhere from $500 million to $4 billion. That’s nowhere near enough to cover “reparations” to pay for all the damage the US has inflicted on Iran.

Therefore: