THE FUSION DEAL: TRUMP’s Truth Social, the parent company, just makes a $6 billion deal with TAE, a nuclear fusion energy company.

That story, by itself, is pretty weird. The President goes into business with a company whose valuation and future can be positively impacted by White House policy and Presidential bloviation.

Speaking of which: There is now a bill up in Congress to create an Office of Fusion Energy as part of the Department of Energy.

THE FUSION MURDER: At just about the same time as the business deal, Professor Nuno Loureiro is murdered. He was the director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center.

He was a major figure in fusion research.

How often do you hear about 2 major nuclear fusion stories within the same 2 or 3 day span?

The murdered MIT researcher, Laureiro, was a major figure in a field that is small. There aren’t a whole lot of high level fusion researchers around.

People are asking—and they should—was the murder of the MIT researcher Laureiro (by the same man, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, who killed two students at Brown University) a way of shutting up Professor Laureiro and shutting him down?

Did he have something crucial to say about fusion energy? Did he know something few other people do? Was he about to go public?

There are all kinds of possible points he could make.

For instance: