The Times should produce a brass band playing loud marches whenever they publish one of these breathless pieces.

“We have the inside sources no one else has!”

“Here’s what really happened!”

“There was a secret high-level meeting!”

With the Times, there’s always a secret meeting only they can access.

In this case, Trump, Rubio, Ratcliffe, etc, were assembled. Netanyahu made a special presentation urging all-out war.

Afterwards, Trump’s advisors gave their quick conflicting assessments. “The Israelis always oversell their agenda.” “It’s bullshit.” “An all-out attack could work.”

Of course, Trump was predisposed to want war. That’s part of the Times story.

We’re supposed to swallow this whole. “Oh I see, that’s how we got into this mess.”

The Times explained it. Therefore, there’s nothing else to find out.

A room. Big shots talked in secret. A decision was ultimately made by Trump.

I don’t care about the meeting.

I could bring up 20 issues the Tines never covered.

And would never dare cover. Such as, what about Trump, Netanyahu, Israel, Mossad, and the Epstein Files? But you see, that’s considered a VERY impolite question.

Here’s another one:

How did Trump get it in his head that the war would be over quickly, before Iran “had a chance” to shut down the Strait of Hormuz?

And then there is this associated question: