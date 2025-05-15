That’s the big fear-porn talking point on the Left right now.

“You and I and everybody could be detained without appearing before a judge. No due process.” Yak-yak.

As I wrote last month, this is all about mass deportation of illegals. Millions of them.

Little pecker fed judges are ruling that every single one of these illegals has the right to appear in court before deportation, in order to argue his case.

That of course sets up an impossible situation. Which was created during previous administrations. The wide open border. “Come on in.”

So now Trump and Stephen Miller are talking about suspending due process for illegals, which would be Constitutional if their presence in the US were labeled an invasion.

The bottom line on all this is: the Founders never imagined a situation in which millions of illegals were living in the US and ALL OF THEM had to receive due process. One at a time. In court. Before deportation. So they didn’t cover that possibility in the text of the Constitution.

Suspending illegals’ due process now would allow Trump to send them away out of the US.

The little fed judges who are trying to make law—they’re the ones who are forcing Trump’s hand. They’re the ones who are saying, “Line up each illegal and give each one his day in court before deportation.” Then we would have millions of court dates.

Lefty pundits and politicians are claiming that Trump wants to suspend due process for all his enemies and throw them all into prison. That’s their way of opposing mass deportation.

Deportation of rapists and torturers and fentanyl traffickers and sex traffickers and murderers and Salvadoran and Venezuelan sub-human gang members.

The Left is hell-bent on protecting these men and keeping them in the US to roam free and commit heinous crimes.

The Left won’t SAY that out loud, but that’s the consequence of their position on due process.

No ceiling, no limit: