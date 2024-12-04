FLOOD THE ZONE is working.

The latest appointment that terrifies the Left: Kash Patel as FBI Director. Looks like another human wrecking ball. And the Bureau is a long-time morass of corruption. Plenty of digging and smashing to do there. Could we see FBI agents arresting FBI agents? That would be a Day of Joy.

FLOOD THE ZONE Trump appointments have spilled over all the edges. Just as they should. They’re out of control.

Whoever suggested the plan to Trump should get a medal.

The day the next AG, Pam Bondi, puts the cuffs on Alejandro Mayorkas will be a National Holiday. I decree it. Don’t disappoint me, Pam.

Here’s the key. However many of the cabinet nominees make it through Senate confirmation…I’m talking about the rebels and the outsiders and the wrecking balls, not the business-as-usual picks…THOSE survivors have to GO OFF like dynamite BEYOND ANYTHING TRUMP CAN DO TO STOP THEM.

Because, you see, Trump becomes the effect of his own FLOOD THE ZONE. He, too, gets shook up. He, too, is outflanked. He, too, is popped on the head many times.

Why do you think I’ve been hammering on him and Kennedy and Bondi?