Google highlights the latest “findings”. I found all these this morning:

“The common acne drug doxycycline may lower the risk of schizophrenia.”

“The ‘morning-after pill’ may lower the risk of breast cancer in premenopausal women.”

And how about this gem: “mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may help boost cancer immunotherapy.”

Getting the picture? A drug ordinarily used for THAT, surprisingly looks like it’ll also work for THIS.

I’ve been seeing more and more PR wow promoting these “new uses for old drugs.”

It encourages doctors to think about all sorts of “off-label” ideas. “Hey, maybe I can take a common antibiotic and prescribe it for heart patients.”

It mainly spreads the notion, to the public, that drugs are so wonderful they can be employed way beyond their original purposes.

Here are some more recently announced “miracles”:

The new weight-loss drugs might be useful in treating Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The diabetes drug Metformin might help slow the aging process.

Rapamycin, a TOR inhibitor, could be useful for “healthy aging.”

Propranolol, a beta blocker, could help slow the growth of cancers.

Statins could reduce cancer deaths.

Sildenafil, an erectile-dysfunction drug, might reduce heart failure.

Low-dose aspirin could reduce the recurrence of colorectal cancer.

Hydroxychloroquine could also clear out dormant cancer cells.

All sorts of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs might be useful, along with other drugs, in treating cancers.

—It’s a flood: