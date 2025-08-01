A recent WebMD article tries to explain that taking too many medical drugs is a bad thing.

In the process, they printed this: “Medication overload among older adults—also known as polypharmacy—is a real and devastating public health issue. As a report by the nonprofit Lown Institute noted, ‘Over the past few decades, medication use in the U.S., especially for older people, has gone far beyond necessary polypharmacy to the point where millions are overloaded with too many prescriptions and are experiencing significant harm as a result’.”

Let’s say you were taking a class in critical thinking, and the teacher said, “Can you see the problem here? Can you spot an accidental confession behind the words?”

And of course, you would jump up and respond…

“Yeah. The problem is, it’s millions of patients, and it’s prescription drugs, and it’s significant harm, so…”

“…Where are these millions of patients getting the overload of all these drugs that are harming them? They have to be getting them from DOCTORS who are writing the prescriptions.”

BOOM.

Yes, the individual patient is ultimately responsible for his own health. But at the same time, the doctor isn’t supposed to be a complete moron.

The doctor isn’t supposed to ignore the toxic load he’s putting on the patient.

The doctor isn’t supposed to succumb to a patient’s wish to add a few more drugs to his daily diet just because TV ads made the drugs sound wonderful.

And MILLIONS of patients are being harmed. How many doctors does that automatically indict? A WHOLE LOT.

Maybe WebMD would like to run a follow-up piece, headlined: “What should the criminal penalty be for tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of doctors who are poisoning their patients with too many drugs?”

I would eagerly read that article.

I would write it.

I’d suggest five years in prison, a light sentence for a first offense.

Followed by the requirement to post a very large sign in the doctor’s waiting room after he gets out of the slammer and resumes his practice:

I WAS SENT TO JAIL FOR PRESCRIBING TOO MANY DRUGS. I’M SORRY.

Another thing: