As you’ve seen, when it comes to MEDICAL, I’m not putting my eggs in the Kennedy/Trump basket. Far from it.

My work has grown more popular among individuals, but for stalwarts inside the MAHA/Health Freedom official movements, I’ve become an outsider. A troublemaker.

Why? Because they want to exercise patience and trust in MAHA and Kennedy “backed up by Trump.” They can see I’m not patient. I don’t have that trust.

In fact, I see an upcoming collision between MAHA and “the medical experts,” which will result in a win for the experts.

Why? Because MAHA and Kennedy won’t put enough PRESSURE on the medical establishment. Too few giant medical CRIMES will be exposed.

The very crimes I’ve been exposing since 1988.

MAHA will dilute and decay.

Here’s an analogy between what I’ve been saying about MAHA, and what Steve Bannon has been saying about Musk and DOGE:

Bannon: “But we have to be very specific before he [Musk] leaves to go back to Tesla, we need to have an accounting. And I mean details. Treasury’s got to sign off, OMB’s got to sign off, and every department head. We need to know exactly where he [what Musk] found because he went from two trillion a year [in waste and fraud] to one trillion a year to $150 billion next year, with nothing this year…You can’t be serious if you’re talking about waste, fraud, and abuse in our system unless you’re in the Pentagon, finding out how it really operates. The alternative the populist nationalists offer is an alternative that you can see the sunlit uplands.”

The sunlit uplands are: The Trump team confirms the gigantic trillions in waste and fraud, very specifically. And wins the battle to cut all of it. That’s what the populists want.

The true populists in the Health Freedom movement want ALL the gigantic medical crimes exposed, and the medical cartel dismantled to a huge degree. Not some cosmetic changes. Not some dreary compromises. Not some “maybe future” changes to the CDC vaccine schedule.

Notice that when Kennedy recently endorsed the MMR vaccine, a number of his loyal associates—all of whom KNOW how destructive the MMR is—swallowed their anger and said NOTHING.

That’s not populism. That’s political hope. That’s waiting.

I contacted a few of those Kennedy colleagues. People I know. I presented them my populist plan, an alternative, MEDICAL TRUTH NOW.

They didn’t go for it. They didn’t tell me their objections. They didn’t get back to me at all. They just offered…silence.

In the same way Steve Bannon can see the wide populist MAGA movement stalling on the back of a futile DOGE operation, I can see MAHA and Health Freedom stagnating.

Because what Kennedy and traditional Health Freedom groups are doing is too little and not specific enough. Not by a long shot.

Newsflash: