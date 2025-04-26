So said Michael Kratsios, Trumps’ director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, at a recent conference in Austin.

He dropped that bombshell early in his lecture and then failed to explain it.

Say what, Michael?? You expected anyone in the audience to listen to anything else you were talking about?

Manipulate time and space?

That was just a joke, right? A come on. A promise of things to come. Not a statement of present fact. Yes? No? Did you have a few drinks before your talk and then wander off the rails for a few seconds?

Or are you really claiming the US has deeply hidden tech far in advance of what the public is supposed to know about?

Inquiring minds would like to know.

At the end of his talk, Kratsios seemed to hedge his bets a bit. He said: “It is the choices of individuals that will make the new American Golden Age possible: the choice of individuals to master the sclerosis of the state, and the choice of individuals to craft new technologies and give themselves to scientific discoveries that will bend time and space, make more with less, and drive us further into the endless frontier.”

Were you changing your tune from present tense to future tense there, Michael?

Kratsios, in the body of his lecture, tried to clear decks of all the obstacles to greater American tech innovation. He did a fairly good job there. But he omitted a giant factor: