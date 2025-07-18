The campaign to convince women to get screened for breast cancer never ends.

The importance of early detection is relentlessly promoted.

But some facts are left in the dark.

For example:

“…we estimated that breast cancer was overdiagnosed (i.e., tumors were detected on screening that would never have led to clinical symptoms) in 1.3 million U.S. women in the past 30 years. We estimated that in 2008, breast cancer was overdiagnosed in more than 70,000 women; this accounted for 31% of all breast cancers diagnosed.”

The tumors found would never have led to clinical symptoms. In other words, there would have been no health problems. In 31% of all breast cancers diagnosed in a year.

Where did this explosive revelation come from? A bunch of alternative doctors angry at the medical establishment? A Podunk medical publication no one pays any attention to?

No.

It comes from: “Effect of Three Decades of Screening Mammography on Breast-Cancer Incidence,” The New England Journal of Medicine, November 22, 2012.

The New England Journal is one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world.

And yet, did the mainstream press cover the story and press hard for explanations from doctors and hospitals and cancer foundations and the FDA?

No.

Roughly a third of all breast cancer diagnosed were meaningless…but obviously led to TREATMENT.

Like mastectomy. Cutting off breasts.

Or radiation.

Business as usual.

Devastating business.

Obviously, thousands of doctors read the New England journal study. Did ANY of them get up on their hind legs and start a ruckus? Demand action? Give interviews in which they excoriated the cancer establishment? Accuse cancer groups of a cover-up?

No.

I think the deafening silence qualifies as a RICO crime. Continuing criminal enterprise.

If the press had covered the story as a massive scandal, week after week, month after month, don’t you think a few hundred, a few thousand women who’d had their breasts cut off—NEEDLESSLY—would have joined together in a class action lawsuit?