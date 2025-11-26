Surely, the new FDA Commissioner, Marty Makary, would want to weigh in.

First up, in 2022 (most recent report I could find) the number of drug prescriptions written in the US was…

6.7 BILLION.

These doctors are busy bees. They must be on super-meth.

Annually, the number of UNNECESSARY prescriptions for antibiotics in the US? 34 MILLION.

Have to keep those prescription pads busy no matter what. It’s a sign of an advanced civilization.

Here’s an interesting estimate. In its history, the FDA has approved over 23,000 prescription drugs.

Is that enough, Marty? Does the FDA need to approve many more drugs, to make America healthy again?

What about the 6.7 BILLION annual prescriptions written, Marty? Is that enough? Do we need more? How many more would you say?

These are important questions, Marty. I mean, if all this prescribing isn’t enough, we could face a health crisis, right?

AI is certainly a good solution. Those algorithms could keep turning out drug scripts 24/7.

See, Marty, if by chance all this prescribing is a BAD idea, I’d expect you to be shouting that fact from rooftops. It would be your first shot out of the box in your new job. What could be more important?