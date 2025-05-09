And so are the lawsuits. There are so many, they’re being consolidated.

Ozempic was initially approved for “type 2 diabetes,” but then the weight-loss effect, via off-label prescribing by doctors, propelled the drug through the roof. Big hit. Best seller. $$$.

Lots of doctors have apparently been ignoring the actual harm to their patients.

Here’s a list:

Slows the natural emptying of the stomach—resulting in nausea, vomiting, bloating. Even worse, paralysis of the stomach.

Gallbladder inflammation, and gallstones. In some cases, patients have had their gallbladders removed.

Inflammation of the pancreas. Can be life-threatening.

Loss of vision.

“Suicidal thoughts, suicidal behavior.”

Hollow cheeks, sagging skin. People look older.

The FDA has added a few warnings on the label, and “is investigating.”

Let’s see. A drug slows down the emptying of the stomach. Right away, that doesn’t sound good. “Let’s delay the whole process of digestion.”

Because the stomach keeps its contents longer, people feel less hungry. That’s the big reveal. “You can lose weight because you won’t want to eat.” This is on the level of, “You’ll avoid injuries because you won’t want to exercise, because your legs will feel heavy.”

Ozempic’s effects are chilling. Suddenly, a person can’t see. He has to be rushed to the hospital to save his life, because his pancreas is ready to erupt.

Yes, the prescribing doctors are crazy. And that’s a generous interpretation.

And the patients?