New England Journal of Medicine, 9/10/24: “Among children (6 to 12 years of age) with obesity, treatment with liraglutide for 56 weeks plus lifestyle interventions resulted in a greater reduction in BMI [Body Mass Index] than placebo plus lifestyle interventions.”

Liraglutide = Saxenda = an Ozempic-type weight loss drug.

The manufacturer of Saxenda is seeking FDA approval for use of the drug in children as young as six.

In other words—don’t give kids a chance to develop without medical drugs. That’s the overall theme. Capture them early.

And as always, “the benefits outweigh the risks,” say the researchers.

Sure. Uh-huh.

These are the same sorts of researchers who are whining and bitching and playing victim as Kennedy cuts their jobs at NIH.

“You need us to save lives!”

Here are the ADMITTED adverse effects of this type of weight-loss drug: Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, excessive weight loss, abdominal pain, fatigue, decreased appetite, dizziness, low energy, gallstones, gallbladder inflammation, dehydration, kidney problems, possible mood changes and suicidal thoughts, hypoglycemia.

But hey, no problem.

A child of six can fight his way through these effects, right? Supporting the pharmaceutical industry makes it all worth it.

Yes, these researchers and the manufacturers are insane. Criminally insane.

However, they’ve been protected by having nice government jobs at NIH and drug company gigs; and the FDA does its part by approving the drugs for public use.

Those research jobs have an overriding mandate: