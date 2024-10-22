Read Part 1, here.

This Homeland Security exercise, launching on Election Day at an Atlanta Conference, is a big operation.

It involves players from all levels of US government, federal down to city, plus the corporate, academic, and intelligence sectors.

The Election Day exercise will simulate an attack on critical US infrastructure. Boom.

In Part 1, I stated the exercise could provide a cover and a method for changing the vote count.

There are other possibilities.

For example, this simulation exercise turns out to be completely clean. But it provides a distraction—people pointing to it as vote rigging—while in fact some other invisible method is actually used to electronically rig the count.

Then there is this. It used to be called a vacuum cleaner operation. The Election Day simulation exercise is staged to see who points the finger and says: “they’re rigging the vote.” In other words, the government collects the names of people who accuse government of changing the vote. It puts those names on an ever-growing list of threats.

Picture this: