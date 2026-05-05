(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here.)

Yes, it’s happening. As bizarre and insane and criminal and backwards as it seems…yes, it already happened. The Justice Department is siding with the medical groups suing HHS and Kennedy.

The DOJ is saying, “Yeah, we agree that the judge in this case was correct in freezing and reversing all vaccine decisions the CDC made since Kennedy took office.”

The DOJ just filed that “appeal” in federal court.

It’s NEVER that you see one giant federal agency slamming another giant federal agency. These agencies work together. Every day. They plan, strategize, execute, across wide areas, and they always protect each other’s golden asses. But not here. Not now. Not in this case.

That tells you the White House sent up a smoke signal. There were meetings. Pharma people were involved. The decidedly MINOR changes Kennedy was making to vaccines were enough to trigger the medical cartel: