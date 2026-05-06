You can read Parts 1 and 2 of this explosive series here.

It’s now obvious why Kennedy has been silent, and why the HHS didn’t file an appeal against federal Judge Brian Murphy’s decision to… freeze and reverse every vaccine change Kennedy made since taking office.

The White House told Kennedy to stand by and do nothing.

The White House was preparing, with the Justice Department, its own “appeal,” which was not an appeal at all, but an active CONSENT to the judge’s ruling. The DOJ was preparing THAT bombshell, which they recently filed in court.

The “appeal” made it clear the White House WANTS TO freeze and reverse those vaccine changes Kennedy made. Even though the changes were MINOR.

And Kennedy obeyed the White House order to do nothing.

This is astounding and unprecedented: