And medical officials protected him.

BBC: “…the trial of France's most prolific known paedophile, Joel Le Scouarnec—a retired surgeon who has admitted in court to raping or sexually assaulting 299 people, almost all of them children—is coming to an end…”

“The court in Vannes has heard in excruciating detail how Le Scouarnec, 74, wallowed in his paedophilia, carefully detailing each child rape in a succession of black notebooks, often preying on his vulnerable young patients while they were under anaesthetic or recovering from surgery.”

“At Le Scouarnec’s trial a succession of medical officials have explained—some ashamedly, others self-servingly—how an overstretched rural healthcare system chose, for years, to ignore the fact that the surgeon had been reported by America’s FBI in 2004 after using a credit card to pay to download videos of child rapes on his computer.”

“‘I was advised not to talk about such and such a person,’ said one doctor who’d tried to sound the alarm. ‘There is a shortage of surgeons, and those who show up are welcomed like the messiah,’ explained a hospital director.

“‘I messed up, I admit it, like the whole hierarchy,’ a different administrator finally conceded.”

There is a lack of national outrage, the BBC article details. No parliamentary commission has been organized.

Nothing in the article suggests the medical officials who covered for the surgeon have been arrested and charged with crimes.

I started thinking about other implications. How many doctors cover for other doctors?

For crimes like prescribing poisonous medical drugs, giving poisonous vaccines, performing unnecessary surgeries.

There is a Club, no doubt about it. They support each other, while they all commit crimes.

They hide behind studies. They maintain fake fronts of ethics. They persecute whistleblowers in their own profession.

They have jobs as reporters at major news outlets, where they lie every day.

Once in a while, as in the case of this surgeon pedophile rapist, the worst of them is exposed for a few minutes, and then the curtain drops again.