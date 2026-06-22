Ars Technica, via cryptogon[dot]com: “Specifically, the Pentagon is requesting $53.6 billion to boost US production and procurement of drones, train drone operators, build out a logistics network for sustaining drone deployments, and expand counter-drone systems to defend more US military sites.”

And then there is this, from Mint: “A drone company backed by Donald Trump Jr has landed its biggest Pentagon deal yet. Unusual Machines, a very little-known Florida-based drone company, will supply 3,500 drone motors and other components to the Army as the latter expands its drone capabilities.”

“Donald Trump Jr joined the company as an adviser in 2024. According to a report in Financial Times, Trump Jr holds a $4 million stake in the company. He holds a total of 331,580 shares of the company, it had declared when Trump Jr joined the organisation.”