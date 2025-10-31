(This is Part-10; for Part-9, go here.)

…So that ALL his programs and moves go down the toilet…

…And the “new Democrats” lead by Mamdani and AOC sweep victories in the mid-terms…

…Should be rooting for no food stamp payments in November, and food riots, and Trump sending in the military to quell the riots.

Because there is a VERY good chance he won’t be able to stop the riots, and even if he does, many voters sitting on the fence will go against him in the mid-terms, and in 2028 they’ll elect some horror show of a President from the Democrat Party. Worse than Biden. And then, for starters, the border will open wide again.

EVERYBODY who is living on benefits from the gigantic Welfare State, and survives only because of the corrupt and grotesque Welfare State, needs to be taken OFF Welfare…and the Welfare State has to end…but stopping food stamps all at once isn’t the way to do it…and it WON’T get rid of the Welfare State.

Right now, all over the country, Leftists are SALIVATING over the prospect of Trump refusing to pay food stamp money and sending troops into major US cities…because they know Trump and his Presidency will then go down.