A new study shows that people living near golf courses sprayed with pesticides have an elevated rate of Parkinson’s.

That’s the headline. But what’s the truth?

Parkinson’s is one of those catch-all labels. There is no single cause. The “experts” babble about “several factors”—genetic predisposition, environmental risks.

So why not say people living near these golf courses are suffering from a condition called PESTICIDE POISONING OF THE BRAIN?

Well, the answer is obvious. That would cause an uproar and $$$ problems in the pesticide industry.

Just like calling autism VACCINE DESTRUCTION OF CHILDREN’S BRAINS would cause a global frenzy.

Way back in 1988, just after my book, AIDS INC., was published, a doctor (who hadn’t read the book and misunderstood what I was claiming) said to me:

“You know, people at UCLA did a study to see if antibiotics caused AIDS, and they found men who had AIDS but had never taken antibiotics, so they discarded that theory…”

I never said antibiotics caused AIDS. I said the excessive use of the drugs, in some men, torpedoed their immune systems.

In fact, my whole book showed, time and time again, that many different toxic compounds cause the destruction of the body’s defense system—which is supposed to be the hallmark sign of AIDS.

I exploded the myth that AIDS was one syndrome with one cause.

So…researchers could say, “We’ve discovered a new condition called ANTIBIOTIC POISONING OF THE IMMUNE SYSTEM. And another condition called PARTY DRUG DESTRUCTION OF THE IMMUNE SYSTEM. And another condition called CORPORATE INDUSTRIAL POLLUTION DESTRUCTION OF THE HUMAN BODY IN AFRICA…”

In other words, speak the plain truth.

Instead of “AIDS.”

Don’t hide behind disease names and categories.

Come out with: GOLF COURSE PESTICIDE LETHAL BRAIN DAMAGE DISEASE.

If you have to use the word “disease” at all.

And when doctors and researchers and public health officials start screaming about, say, autism, just say: