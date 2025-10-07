(This is Part-3, for Part-2, go here.)

You can read my previous article on Hegseth here.

When he gave his instant-classic speech to the lard-ass Pentagon generals and admirals, Hegseth, without notes in his hand or a teleprompter, spelled out how the Armed Forces were going to be run, from that moment forward.

There was nothing ambiguous in his words. He was sharp as a knife.

Kennedy leaves trails of crumbs about his agenda. His followers have to try to read the clues. “Well, this is what he really means…’

Kennedy could take the stage and say, “From this moment on, all safety studies on vaccines prior to their approval or rejection will be run THIS WAY.”

And he’d lay out the items, with no compromise. He’d also state, in the clearest possible terms, how all prior safety studies were FRAUDS. He’d do this at a full-dress HHS press conference, not as a series of remarks on somebody’s podcast.

Hegseth is more than willing to take all the heat his own brass will throw at him. Because he knows they’re phonies, and he doesn’t care.

Kennedy is ever-cautious, as if he’s looking around corners.

He ADDS to the perception that the medical enemies of the people are powerful and can’t be shaken or stirred, because they might “do something bad.”

Kennedy actually MAKES THE CASE for the power of the medical cartel. Whereas he’s there to destroy that power. You destroy it by standing up and SPEAKING THE WHOLE TRUTH.

Otherwise, you convey this impression: “Well, if our leader, Kennedy, is cautious, then we need to be cautious, too.”

That’s a load of crap.

If, as some people believe, Hegseth is a thug, then Kennedy needs to learn how to be a thug, too.

The medical cartel stands for mass murder. Do you treat an organization with that track record by talking half-truths?